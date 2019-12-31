3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - December 31, 2019
If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Boston Trust Mid Cap Fund (BTMFX): 1% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. BTMFX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually features a portfolio with stocks of various styles and sizes, allowing for diversification within a strategy that focuses on mid cap companies. With annual returns of 10.87% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Vanguard Global Mineral Volatility Investor (VMVFX): 0.22% expense ratio and 0.2% management fee. VMVFX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. VMVFX, with annual returns of 10.47% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Principal Large Cap Growth I R2 (PPUNX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PPUNX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. PPUNX has an expense ratio of 1.34%, management fee of 0.6%, and annual returns of 10.55% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
