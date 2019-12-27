3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - December 27, 2019

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Vanguard Explorer Fund Investor (VEXPX). VEXPX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.46%, management fee of 0.42%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.46%.

Frost Growth Equity Institutional (FICEX): 0.63% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. FICEX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. FICEX, with annual returns of 12.44% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

T. Rowe Price Capital Opportunity A (PACOX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PACOX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. PACOX has an expense ratio of 0.93%, management fee of 0.49%, and annual returns of 10.88% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

