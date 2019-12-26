3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - December 26, 2019

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adviser (NBMBX): 1.21% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. NBMBX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. NBMBX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.57%.

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Large Cap Growth I (SPGIX). Expense ratio: 1.11%. Management fee: 0.4%. SPGIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.78% over the last five years.

T. Rowe Price Small Cap Stock Adviser (PASSX): 1.14% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. PASSX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.38% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

