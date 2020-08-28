3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - August 28, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MSIF International Opportunities A (MIOPX): 1.29% expense ratio and 0.78% management fee. MIOPX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. MIOPX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.69%.

Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth Institutional (GSTIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. GSTIX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 14.57%, expense ratio of 0.76% and management fee of 0.71%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

American Beacon Stephens Mid Cap Growth I (SFMIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SFMIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. SFMIX has an expense ratio of 0.89%, management fee of 0.8%, and annual returns of 13.42% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

