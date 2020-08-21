3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - August 21, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

T. Rowe Price Tax-Efficient Equity (PREFX): 0.78% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PREFX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. PREFX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.95%.

Neuberger Berman Guardian Investor (NGUAX): 0.87% expense ratio and 0.76% management fee. NGUAX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 11.1% over the last five years, NGUAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

AB Small Cap Growth A (QUASX): 1.14% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. QUASX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.86% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.