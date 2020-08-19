3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - August 19, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Great-West Multi Manager Large Cap Growth (MXLGX): 1% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. MXLGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. MXLGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 15.24%.

VY T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Service Class (IAXSX) is a stand out amongst its peers. IAXSX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 11.51%, expense ratio of 1.02% and management fee of 0.74%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

RBC Global Opportunities I (RGOIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RGOIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. RGOIX has an expense ratio of 0.86%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 10.27% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.