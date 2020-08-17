3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - August 17, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Janus Henderson Global Technology T (JAGTX). JAGTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.91%, management fee of 0.64%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 23.43%.

Morgan Stanley Multi-Cap Growth Trust A (CPOAX): 1.16% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. CPOAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 25.36% over the last five years, CPOAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund F (LBFFX): 0.96% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. LBFFX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. With a five-year annual return of 10.86%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

