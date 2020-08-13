3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - August 13, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Alger Capital Appreciation Focus I (ALGRX): 0.89% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. ALGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. ALGRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 16.29%.

Oppenheimer Discovery R (ODINX): 1.33% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. ODINX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. ODINX, with annual returns of 12.55% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

WCM Focused Global Growth Investor (WFGGX): 1.3% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. WFGGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.63% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.