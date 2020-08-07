3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - August 07, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Adviser (TADGX): 0.91% expense ratio and 0.49% management fee. TADGX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. TADGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.15%.

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund A (LACFX): 1.06% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. LACFX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. LACFX, with annual returns of 10.26% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Champlain Mid Cap Fund Adviser (CIPMX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. CIPMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. CIPMX has an expense ratio of 1.1%, management fee of 0.71%, and annual returns of 12.32% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

