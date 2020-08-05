3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - August 05, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund R2 (JIGZX): 1.09% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JIGZX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 12.29% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Select Electronics (FSELX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FSELX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With yearly returns of 22.31% over the last five years, FSELX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Harbor Global Leaders Investor (HGGIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. HGGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. HGGIX has an expense ratio of 1.23%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 11.16% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

