3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement - April 01, 2020
If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.
Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.
Meridian Growth Institutional (MRRGX): 0.83% expense ratio and 0.76% management fee. MRRGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. MRRGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.43%.
MFS Growth Fund A (MFEGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MFEGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 13.7%, expense ratio of 0.89% and management fee of 0.55%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Principal Capital Appreciation R5 (PCAQX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.47% management fee. PCAQX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.44% over the last five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
