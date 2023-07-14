3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

American Funds Washington Mutual Investors R6 (RWMGX) has a 0.26% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. RWMGX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 10.69% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Vanguard Growth & Income Admiral (VGIAX) is a stand out amongst its peers. VGIAX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 11.92%, expense ratio of 0.22% and management fee of 0.21%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Victory RS Global Growth R (RGGKX): 1.1% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. RGGKX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.14% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

