3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Baird Midcap Institutional (BMDIX): 0.81% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. BMDIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With annual returns of 10.2% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

TIAA-CREF SocialChoice LwCrbnEq Ret (TLWCX): 0.58% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. TLWCX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. TLWCX, with annual returns of 9.92% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R2 (JLGZX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JLGZX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. JLGZX has an expense ratio of 1.18%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 14.18% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

