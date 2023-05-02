3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Janus Henderson Enterprise I (JMGRX). JMGRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.76%, management fee of 0.64%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.46%.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund R2 (JIGZX): 1.09% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JIGZX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 10.58% over the last five years, JIGZX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Invesco Small Cap Value Y (VSMIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VSMIX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. VSMIX has an expense ratio of 0.83%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 10.07% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

