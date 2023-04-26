3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors M (FELTX): 1.28% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FELTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. FELTX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 22.59%.

MainStay Large Cap Growth R6 (MLRSX): 0.63% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. MLRSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MLRSX, with annual returns of 11.4% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Direxion Mo S&P 500 Bull 1.75X Inv (DXSLX): 1.35% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. DXSLX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With a five-year annual return of 14.97%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

