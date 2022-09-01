3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Oppenheimer Discovery I (ODIIX) has a 0.65% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. ODIIX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With yearly returns of 13.69% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Wells Fargo Large Cap Growth Admiral (STDFX) is a stand out amongst its peers. STDFX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 12.2%, expense ratio of 1.09% and management fee of 0.68%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Columbia Dividend Income Fund R5 (CDDRX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. CDDRX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. CDDRX has an expense ratio of 0.59%, management fee of 0.53%, and annual returns of 11.41% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.



