3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

BNY Mellon Natural Resources I (DLDRX): 0.91% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. DLDRX is a Sector - Energy fund, which are comprised of various changing and hugely important industries throughout the massive global energy sector. DLDRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.54%.

Ivy Large Cap Growth I (IYGIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. IYGIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With five-year annualized performance of 11.41%, expense ratio of 0.64% and management fee of 0.6%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

