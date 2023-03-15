3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

GMO Quality III (GQETX): 0.49% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. GQETX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. GQETX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.94%.

Janus Henderson Global Life Science S (JFNSX) is a stand out amongst its peers. JFNSX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. With five-year annualized performance of 9.89%, expense ratio of 1.18% and management fee of 0.64%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R3 (MIGHX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MIGHX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 11.72%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

