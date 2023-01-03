3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

GMO Quality III (GQETX) has a 0.49% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. GQETX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 12.02% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Neuberger Berman Small Cap Growth Trust (NBMOX): 1.25% expense ratio and 1.23% management fee. NBMOX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With yearly returns of 11.66% over the last five years, NBMOX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Sextant Growth Fund (SSGFX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SSGFX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. SSGFX has an expense ratio of 1.14%, management fee of 0.32%, and annual returns of 11.97% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

