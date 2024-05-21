3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Deutsche Core Equity Fund Institutional (SUWIX): 0.56% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. SUWIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 12.33% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

State Farm Balanced Fund (STFBX). Expense ratio: 0.14%. Management fee: 0.11%. STFBX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. This fund has managed to produce a robust 9.12% over the last five years.

TIAA-CREF Small Cap Equity Premier (TSRPX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TSRPX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. TSRPX has an expense ratio of 0.57%, management fee of 0.4%, and annual returns of 8% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

