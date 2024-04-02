3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Columbia Small Cap Value II Class R4 (CLURX): 1.01% expense ratio and 0.83% management fee. CLURX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With annual returns of 8.38% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

American Funds Mutual Fund 529F (CMLFX): 0.44% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. CMLFX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 10% over the last five years, CMLFX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Harbor Small Cap Growth Investor (HISGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. HISGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. HISGX has an expense ratio of 1.24%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 11.45% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

