3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock I (FDTIX): 0.58% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. FDTIX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 11.87% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Nationwide Growth R6 (MUIGX): 0.5% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. MUIGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 12.98% over the last five years, MUIGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Putnam Small Cap Growth Y (PSYGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PSYGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. PSYGX has an expense ratio of 0.99%, management fee of 0.73%, and annual returns of 13.82% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.



