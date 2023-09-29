3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Growth & Income Portfolio (FGRIX). FGRIX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.58%, management fee of 0.42%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 9.98%.

Janus Henderson Enterprise D (JANEX): 0.8% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JANEX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. JANEX, with annual returns of 9.16% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth I (NVLIX): 0.66% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. NVLIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.01% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.