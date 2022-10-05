3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights IR (GLCTX): 0.67% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. GLCTX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. GLCTX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.12%.

Congress Mid Cap Growth Institutional (IMIDX) is a stand out amongst its peers. IMIDX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 11.57%, expense ratio of 0.79% and management fee of 0.6%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Neuberger Berman Guardian Institutional (NGDLX): 0.66% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. NGDLX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With a five-year annual return of 14.25%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.



