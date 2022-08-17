3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider BNY Mellon Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund, Inc. Class I (DRTCX). DRTCX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.7%, management fee of 0.6%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.53%.

Semiconductor UltraSector ProFund, Investor Class (SMPIX): 1.44% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. SMPIX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 26.27% over the last five years, SMPIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

DFA U.S. Sustainability Core I Ptf (DFSIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. DFSIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. DFSIX has an expense ratio of 0.18%, management fee of 0.14%, and annual returns of 12.43% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.



