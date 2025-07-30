3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy-and-Hold for the Next 10 Years

Buy-and-hold investors frequently buy blue-chip stocks. These are large-cap and mega-cap stocks that have mature business models. These are sometimes referred to as “sleep well stocks,” because these stocks will be less volatile than the broader market. The idea is that what they lack in growth, they’ll make up for in value, including paying reliable dividends.

Yet even the most conservative investors should monitor emerging megatrends that could reshape the global economy over the next decade. In 2025, that means artificial intelligence (AI), digital infrastructure, and energy security.

When investors hear AI, many will immediately think of mega-cap technology stocks. Buying one or more of those household names is certainly one way to invest in these trends. However, some of the biggest gains will come from names that may not be immediately familiar. In fact, some of these stocks are outperforming the Magnificent Seven in 2025.

That bullish performance is likely to continue in the next 12 months. However, this isn’t about chasing short-term performance. These stocks have catalysts that are likely to delight buy-and-hold investors for years to come.

Cameco Is Powering the Nuclear Revival

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, which contributes to the long-term demand for nuclear power.

The large language models (LLMs) needed for AI applications require massive amounts of power. That's a problem that will take more than 10 years to solve. Data centers require a constant, uninterrupted power supply. There simply isn’t enough power in our existing electrical grid or through natural gas.

That’s especially true for data centers, which need a steady, high-density power source. Unlike wind or solar, nuclear energy provides constant output without fluctuations. That's essential for keeping AI workloads running 24/7 and explains why nuclear energy is making a comeback.

Why Cameco? Unlike some smaller companies, Cameco already has long-term contracts with utility companies. The company has recently restarted production capacity to help meet this rising demand. Investors have also been bullish on the company’s 49% stake in Westinghouse Electric Company, which has made it a vertically integrated nuclear energy powerhouse.

CCJ stock is up 53% in 2025, approaching its consensus price target of $80.65. However, analysts have been raising their price targets, which is likely a reflection of Cameco’s strong balance sheet

Comfort Systems Is Playing an Essential Role in Data Center Infrastructure

In many parts of the United States, Americans wonder how they would function without air conditioning. The same problem exists on a much larger scale with data centers.

The servers and GPUs that power AI and cloud computing applications require constant cooling. However, these HVAC systems must meet specific temperature, humidity, and energy efficiency requirements. That’s where a company like Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) comes in. The company is playing an expanded role in data center buildouts.

This is showing up in the company’s financials. In its most recent earnings report, Comfort Systems reported year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth of 19.8% and YOY earnings growth of 74.5%. This sparked a 22% increase in FIX stock, which is now up 62% in 2025.

But can it last? FIX stock is trading above the consensus price target of $635.60. However, analysts have been raising their price targets since the company's earnings report. DA Davidson is the most bullish, having raised its price target from $630 to $810.

Fortinet Delivers Cybersecurity With a Cost Edge

The dark side of AI is that it has evolved the digital threat environment. This isn’t just increasing demand for cybersecurity; it means that cybersecurity must evolve to meet this threat.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is best known for its hardware firewalls. However, the company has been rapidly expanding its Fortinet Security Fabric into an integrated platform that delivers next-generation cloud-compatible firewalls and endpoint security, SD-WAN, SASE, and network access control.

Also, Fortinet's use of custom-built ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits) sets it apart. These allow it to deliver enterprise-grade security with greater performance and lower costs than software-only competitors.

The long-term case for FTNT stock becomes more attractive since many large and small companies run hybrid infrastructure. This can give Fortinet an advantage over cloud-only cybersecurity companies.

FTNT stock is up 10% in 2025 and is trading near its consensus price target of $107, and analysts remain cautious. However, the stock has grown faster than the sector average over the last six months.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.