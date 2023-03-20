3 Great ETFs to Invest in the Fintech Revolution

Financial technology, or fintech, has been a particularly hard-hit area of the stock market in the recent downturn, but could also be one of the most exciting growth opportunities of the next decade and beyond. With these three ETFs, you can get exposure without having to pick individual stocks.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of March 17, 2023. The video was published on March 20, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Global X Funds-Global X FinTech ETF

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Global X Funds-Global X FinTech ETF wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in American Express, Block, MercadoLibre, and Shopify and has the following options: short January 2024 $200 calls on Block. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adyen, Block, Coinbase Global, Intuit, Mastercard, MercadoLibre, PayPal, Shopify, Twilio, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2025 $370 calls on Mastercard, short January 2025 $380 calls on Mastercard, and short March 2023 $70 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.