3 Great COVID Vaccine Stocks to Buy Right Now

In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Dec. 16, 2020, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina and Fool.com writer Keith Speights discuss three great COVID-19 vaccine stocks to buy right now -- with each of them likely to appeal to a specific type of investor.

Corinne Cardina: Keith, let's turn now to talk a little bit more specifically about investing. You wrote a great article on "3 Coronavirus Stocks to Buy for December." Let's talk about what those stocks are and what kinds of investors might be suited for each of them.

Keith Speights: Sure. The first stock that I mentioned in that article, Corinne, was Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). We've talked a lot about Pfizer recently, and we will continue talking a lot about Pfizer in the months to come. I just said that Pfizer is probably a good pick for conservative investors and there are several reasons behind that.

Obviously, Pfizer is going to make billions of dollars from this vaccine. They won't pocket all the money, they do have a partner, BioNTech, a German biotech that they teamed up with. But I think the COVID vaccine is going to be a big success story for Pfizer, but it's not Pfizer's only success story.

Pfizer has a strong lineup of products, that many blockbusters in their lineup that are performing quite well. Pfizer recently spun off its Upjohn unit and merged it with Mylan to form a new company, Viatris. That's actually a good move, I think for Pfizer because it removed some older drugs that were losing market share, declining sales, moved those drugs out of Pfizer's lineup and left Pfizer with a stable and a pretty strong products as well as some pretty promising pipeline.

I think Pfizer is a great pick for conservative investors because it's not nearly as risky as some of the smaller biotechs. Pfizer also has a great dividend that they offer, and so if you're a conservative investor, there's just an awful lot to like about Pfizer right now.

Now, if you're a more aggressive investor, Pfizer might not be your cup of tea. They're not going to generate just outstanding growth. But I pointed out Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). You can put the ticker out there for our viewers, it's NVAX.

Novavax is unlike Pfizer in many ways. They don't have a product on the market, they are much riskier, but what Novavax does have is a very promising COVID vaccine that they are in late-stage testing in the UK with right now, they plan to begin a US late-stage study within the next few weeks. They've had a couple of delays with just resolving some manufacturing issues, nothing related to the vaccine itself. It's a very promising vaccine that many analysts think is going to have a really high efficacy. So they have that.

They also have a very promising flu vaccine candidate called NanoFlu. Novavax reported just outstanding results earlier this year for NanoFlu, and they are in the process of dotting the Is and crossing the Ts to be able to file for regulatory approval for NanoFlu. It could be a blockbuster vaccine in its own right.

And to even add more, Novavax is exploring the possibility of combining those two vaccines so that there could potentially be a combo Flu-COVID vaccine on the way for post-pandemic use if all goes well. So I think Novavax has a very intriguing story. Their market cap, I haven't taken a look at it this morning, but it's less than $10 billion, well under $10 billion, and they have two vaccines and possibly a third combo vaccine that could really be big winners in the marketplace if they ultimately won approval. So if you're a more aggressive inves0tor, Novavax could be a stock to really take a look at.

Finally, Corinne, I focused on super-aggressive investors. These are the folks who really like to gamble. The stock I mentioned for those types of investors is Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT). Yeah, you got the ticker there, ARCT.

Arcturus has the best of all worlds here. It has a messenger RNA vaccine, and we've already seen that messenger RNA vaccines are working well. Pfizer, Moderna have been safe and effective. Arcturus has an mRNA vaccine, but its vaccine is a single-dose vaccine, unlike these others. I think the only leader in the vaccine race with the single-dose candidate is Johnson & Johnson.

Well, Arcturus has a single-dose mRNA vaccine. They're in Phase 1/2 testing right now. They're hoping to advance into later-stage testing in the near future.

Arcturus doesn't have products on the market -- like Novavax. So it's highly risky. But if that vaccine pans out, achieves its potential, then Arcturus could be a real winner over the long run, especially as a small stock has a lot of room to run. If you're a super-aggressive investor, that might be a stock you want to take a look at.

Corinne Cardina: Definitely. Thank you so much. A lot to think about there. Some good ideas.

Corinne Cardina has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Keith Speights owns shares of Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and Viatris Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.