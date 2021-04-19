3 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now as Earnings Heat Up

On today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks we look at some of the bullish market fundamentals amid the strong start to the busy part of first quarter earnings season. The episode then jumps into three highly-ranked Zacks stocks that are trading for under $30 a share that investors might want to buy.

Stocks pulled back through late afternoon trading on Monday, after all three major U.S. indexed surged higher last week. The dip makes sense given the recent wave that has seen the Nasdaq roar back to close Friday not far off from its mid-February records. Meanwhile, both the S&P 500 and the Dow have closed at multiple new highs in April alone.

Some of the inflation fears might have been overdone, as bond yields have slipped recently and remain historically low. Plus, U.S. GDP is projected to grow by over 6% in 2021—its strongest in over 30 years—as economies reopen and people return to something closer to their normal lives amid the vaccine rollout. And the current earnings season has showcased impressive results and positive guidance from big banks like JPMorgan JPM to retailers such as Nike NKE (also read: Big Banks Foreshadow the Improving 2021 Earnings Picture).

With this in mind, the first stock we dive into is Levi Strauss LEVI, which lands a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now. The iconic fashion company, famous for its jeans, topped our Q1 estimates on April 8 and its stock has continued to climb, up 120% in the last year to crush Lululemon LULU and many other brands.

Next up is Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETH, with it set to release its third quarter fiscal 2021 results on Thursday, April 29. The home furnishings retailer has been on an impressive run in the last year and in 2021 and it’s ready to benefit from housing market growth and home spending.

The episode then ends with historic toys and games maker, Mattel, Inc. MAT ahead of its first quarter financial release on Thursday, April 22. The stock has gone on a nice run and the company is trying to adapt to changing consumer habits in our digital age.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Get Free Report



NIKE, Inc. (NKE): Get Free Report



Mattel, Inc. (MAT): Get Free Report



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): Get Free Report



Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.