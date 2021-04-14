3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds You Must Buy Today

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has been offering financial services including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. Its teams have more than 700 investment professionals, who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs Growth and Income Strategy Portfolio Class A GOIAX fund aims for long-term capital appreciation and current income. The fund invests the majority of assets in underlying equity funds. While 15% of its assets are invested in the underlying dynamic funds, approximately 30% of its assets are invested in fixed income funds. GOIAX has three-year annualized returns of 7.8%.

Christopher Lvoff continues to be one of the fund managers of GOIAX since 2017.

Goldman Sachs Dynamic Municipal Income Fund Class A GSMIX seeks a high level of current income that is exempted from the regular federal income tax. GSMIX invests the majority of its assets in fixed income securities issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States. The fund may also invest in private activity bonds, whose interest may be a preference for the purpose of federal alternative minimum tax. GSMIX has three-year annualized returns of 4.6%.

As of the end of December 2020, GSMIX held 3,248 issues with 0.96% of its assets invested in Puerto Rico Sales Tax Fing Corp Sales Tax Rev 4.329%.

Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth Fund Investor Class GSTTX seeks long-term appreciation of capital. GYIRX invests the lion’s share of its assets, measured at the time of purchase, in equity investments. The fund may invest up to a fourth of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities of issuers in countries with emerging markets or economies. GYIRX has three-year annualized returns of 22.3%.

GSTTX has an expense ratio of 0.87% compared with the category average of 1.04%.

