3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds Worth Betting On

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company, providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of Jun 30, 2021, GSAM has $1.82 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs technology, risk-management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, namely Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund Investor Class GLCTX, Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund GFCUX and Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund GCMCX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund Investor Class seeks long-term capital growth, along with dividend income, by investing most of its net assets in issues of large-cap domestic or foreign stocks that are traded in the United States. GLCTX may also invest in fixed-income securities that are cash equivalents.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund Investor Class has three-year annualized returns of 9.2%. As of July 2022, GLCTX held 124 issues, with 11.7% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets for investment in equities of small, mid, or large-cap publicly traded securities in the United States. GFCUX can also invest a small portion of its assets in foreign or emerging market securities quoted in foreign currencies.

Goldman Sachs Flexible Cap Fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.5%. GFCUX has an expense ratio of 0.58% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of mid-cap securities, with market cap similar to the Russell Midcap Value Index at the time of investment. GCMCX generally invests in publicly traded U.S. securities.

Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.8%. Sung Cho has been one of the fund managers of GCMCX since 2015.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

