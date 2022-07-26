3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds to Strengthen Your Portfolio

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company, providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of Jun 30, 2022, GSAM has $1.82 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions including fixed-income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, namely Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund Investor Class GLCTX, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund GSINX and Goldman Sachs Growth and Income Strategy Portfolio GOIIX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund Investor Class seeks long-term capital growth along with dividend income by investing most of its net assets in issues of large-cap domestic or foreign stocks that are traded in the United States. GLCTX may also invest in fixed-income securities that are cash equivalents.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund Investor Class has three-year annualized returns of 10.5%. As of April 2022, GLCTX held 124 issues, with 12% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers quoted in foreign currencies. GSINX fund managers may invest in fixed-income securities, i.e., government, corporate, and bank debt securities.

Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.7%. GSINX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

Goldman Sachs Growth and Income Strategy Portfolio seeks long-term capital appreciation by diversifying its portfolio in underlying equity funds, underlying dynamic funds and underlying fixed-income funds.

Goldman Sachs Growth and Income Strategy Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 4.4%. Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo has been the fund manager of GOIIX since 2022.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.