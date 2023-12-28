3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds to Boost Your Portfolio

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has been providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of Jun 30, 2022, GSAM had $1.82 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs technology, risk-management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, namely Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Investor GTTTX, Goldman Sachs Growth & Income Strategy Service GOISX and Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium GSPAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Investor invests most of its assets in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in small-cap U.S. companies. GTTTX also invests in foreign companies whose stocks are traded in the United States.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Investor has three-year annualized returns of 9.1%. As of July 2032, GTTTX held 442 issues, with 1% of its assets invested in American Equity Invest Life.

Goldman Sachs Growth & Income Strategy Service seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets for investment in underlying equity funds. GOISX also invests in underlying dynamic funds and underlying fixed-income funds.

Goldman Sachs Growth & Income Strategy Service has three-year annualized returns of 2.4%. GOISX has an expense ratio of 0.99% compared with the category average of 1.29%.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium seeks to maximize income and total return by investing the majority of its net assets in dividend-paying equity investments in large-cap U.S. companies with market-cap within the range of the S&P 500 Index at the time of investment.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium has three-year annualized returns of 7.9%. John Sienkiewicz has been one of the fund managers of GSPAX since April 2020.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

