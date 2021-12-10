3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has been offering financial services — including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise — to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. Its teams have more than 700 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz., Goldman Sachs U.S. Mortgages Fund Class A Shares GSUAX, Goldman Sachs Dynamic Municipal Income Fund Class A GSMIX and Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund Investor Class GIRNX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Mortgages Fund Class A Shares aims for a high level of total return consisting of income and capital appreciation. GSUAX invests the majority of its net assets in securities representing direct or indirect interests or collateralized by adjustable-rate and fixed-rate mortgage loans or other mortgage-related securities of the U.S. issuers.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Mortgages Fund Class A Shares sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 3.9%. As of the end of September 2021, GSUAX held 869 issues with 27.62% of its assets invested in Federal National Mortgage Association 2%.

Goldman Sachs Dynamic Municipal Income Fund Class A seeks a high level of current income exempt from the regular federal income tax. GSMIX invests the majority of its assets in fixed-income securities issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States. GSMIX may also invest in private activity bonds, whose interest may be a preference for federal alternative minimum tax.

Goldman Sachs Dynamic Municipal Income Fund Class A carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 4.5%. GSMIX has an expense ratio of 0.87% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund Investor Class targets long-term capital appreciation. GIRNX invests the majority of assets in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in non-U.S. issuers that the Investment Adviser believes adhere to the fund's environmental, social and governance criteria.

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund Investor Class sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 20.8%. Alexis Deladerrière continues to be one of the fund managers of GIRNX since 2012.

