3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("GSAM") has been offering financial services — including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise — to institutional and individual investors worldwide since 1988. With more than $2.8 trillion in assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices globally. Its teams have more than 700 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz., Goldman Sachs Technology Opps Inv GISTX, Goldman Sachs Large Cp Val Insghts Inv GCVTX and Goldman Sachs U.S. Tax-Managed Equity Fund GQIRX.

Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs Technology Opps Inv fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of technology companies. GISTX advisors also invest in foreign securities.

Goldman Sachs Technology Opps Inv has three-year annualized returns of 13.4%. As of the end of November 2024, GISTX held 30 issues with 9.1% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corp.

Goldman Sachs Large Cp Val Insghts Inv fund invests most of its assets in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in large-cap U.S. companies. GCVTX advisors also invest in fixed-income securities.

Goldman Sachs Large Cp Val Insghts Inv has three-year annualized returns of 8.8%. GCVTX has an expense ratio of 0.67%.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Tax-Managed Equity Fund invests most of its assets, including any borrowings, in equity securities of U.S. issuers.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Tax-Managed Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12%. Monali Vora has been one of the fund managers of GQIRX since 2010.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

