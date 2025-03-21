3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds to Mitigate Market Volatility

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has been providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of Sept. 30, 2024, GSAM had $2.8 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The company has more than 1,800 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. It has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs technology, risk-management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz.Goldman Sachs Growth Strategy Inv GGSTX,Goldman Sachs US Eq Div and Premium Inv GVIRX and Goldman Sachs Enhanced Div Gbl Eq GADGX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of market-neutral funds.

Goldman Sachs Growth Strategy Inv fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income. GGSTX invests its assets in underlying equity funds, with a blend of domestic large-cap, small-cap and international exposure to seek capital appreciation.

Goldman Sachs Growth Strategy Inv has three-year annualized returns of 7%. GGSTX has an expense ratio of 0.30%.

Goldman Sachs US Eq Div and Premium Inv fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in dividend-paying common stocks of large-cap domestic issuers. GVIRX advisors consider large-cap stocks as those that generally have public stock market capitalizations above $3 billion.

Goldman Sachs US Eq Div and Premium Inv has three-year annualized returns of 10.4%. As of September 2024, GVIRX held 244 issues, with 6.8% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Goldman Sachs Enhanced Div Gbl Eq fund invests in a diverse range of securities and instruments, including existing and potential underlying funds. GADGX advisors choose to have a balanced portfolio of domestic large-cap, small-cap, and international exposure.

Goldman Sachs Enhanced Div Gbl Eq has three-year annualized returns of 8.1%. Aron Kershner has been one of the fund managers of GADGX since 2014.

