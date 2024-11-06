3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Higher Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("GSAM") has been offering financial services — including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise — to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With more than $2.6 trillion in assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. Its teams have more than 700 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz., Goldman Sachs US Eq Div and Premium Inv GVIRX, Goldman Sachs US Equity Insights Inv GSUTX and Goldman Sachs Small Cp Val Insghts Inv GTTTX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs US Eq Div and Premium Inv invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in dividend-paying common stocks of large-cap domestic issuers. GVIRX advisors consider large-cap stocks as those that generally have public stock market capitalization above $3 billion.

Goldman Sachs US Eq Div and Premium Inv has three-year annualized returns of 10.1%. As of the end of June 2024, GVIRX held 261 issues with 7.6% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Goldman Sachs US Equity Insights Inv fund seeks this objective through a broadly diversified portfolio of large-capital and blue-chip equity investments representing all major sectors of the U.S. economy. GSUTX invests, under normal circumstances, at least 90% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in U.S. issuers, including foreign companies that are traded in the United States.

Goldman Sachs US Equity Insights Inv has three-year annualized returns of 10.5%. GSUTX has an expense ratio of 0.67%.

Goldman Sachs Small Cp Val Insghts Inv invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in a diversified portfolio of equity securities in small-cap U.S. companies. GTTTX advisors also invest in foreign issues.

Goldman Sachs Small Cp Val Insghts Inv has three-year annualized returns of 6.7%. Len Ioffe has been one of the fund managers of GTTTX since 2011.

