3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) has been offering financial services — including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise — to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. Its teams have more than 700 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz.,Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund Class A GLCGX, Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Insights Fund Investor Class GSUTX,and Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth Fund Investor Class GSTTX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund Class A seeks long-term growth of capital. GLCGX invests the lion’s share of its net assets in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity investments in large-cap U.S. companies, including foreign companies that are traded in the United States.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 30.1%. As of the end of October 2021, GLCGX held 112 issues with 9.86% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Insights Fund Investor Class seeks long-term growth of capital and dividend income. GSUTX invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in U.S. companies. It may also invest in fixed income securities that are considered to be cash equivalents.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Insights Fund Investor Classhas three-year annualized returns of 24.3%. GSUTX has an expense ratio of 0.68% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth Fund Investor Class targets long-term growth of capital. GSTTX invests the majority of its total assets in equity investments. Although it invests primarily in publicly traded U.S. securities, the fund may invest up to one-fourth of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities of companies in emerging markets.

Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth Fund Investor Class has three-year annualized returns of 32.6%. Steven M. Barry continues to be one of the fund managers of GSTTX since 2000.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

