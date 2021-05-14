3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Sparkling Returns

Incepted in 1988, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) seeks to provide financial services, including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise to institutional and individual investors throughout the globe.

With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies. It has more than 2,000 professionals in 30 offices worldwide. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Mortgages Fund Class A Shares GSUAX aims for a high level of total return consisting of income and capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its net assets in securities representing direct or indirect interests or that are collateralized by adjustable rate and fixed rate mortgage loans or other mortgage-related securities of U.S. issuers. GSUAX has three-year annualized returns of 4.1%.

Christopher J. Creed is one of the fund managers of GSUAX since 2009.

Goldman Sachs Strategic Growth Fund Investor Class GSTTX seeks long-term appreciation of capital. GSTTX invests the lion’s share of its assets, measured at the time of purchase, in equity investments. The fund may invest up to a fourth of its total assets in foreign securities, including securities of issuers in countries with emerging markets or economies. GSTTX has three-year annualized returns of 24.8%.

GSTTX has an expense ratio of 0.87% compared with the category average of 1.00%.

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund Investor Class GIRNX targets long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of assets in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in non-U.S. issuers that the Investment Adviser believes adhere to the fund's environmental, social and governance criteria. GIRNX has three-year annualized returns of 11.8%.

As of the end of March 2021, GIRNX held 47 issues with 4.28% of its assets invested in AstraZeneca PLC.

