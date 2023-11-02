3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has been providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of Dec 31, 2022, GSAM had $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs technology, risk-management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz., Goldman Sachs US Eq Div and Premium Inv Fund GVIRX,Goldman Sachs Small Cp Val Insghts Inv Fund GTTTX and Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund GMPPX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Goldman Sachs US Eq Div and Premium Inv Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in dividend-paying equity investments in large-cap U.S. issuers. GVIRX aims to build a diversified portfolio primarily consisting of common stocks from large-cap U.S. issuers represented on the S&P 500 Index.

Goldman Sachs US Eq Div and Premium Inv Fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.7%. GVIRX has an expense ratio of 0.78% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

Goldman Sachs Small Cp Val Insghts Inv Fund invests most of its assets in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in small-cap U.S. companies. GTTTX also invests in foreign companies whose stocks are traded in the United States.

Goldman Sachs Small Cp Val Insghts Inv Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.4%. As of April 2023, GTTTX held 435 issues, with 1.2% of its assets invested in STAG Industrial, Inc.

Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in the equity portfolio of domestic mid-cap companies with market capitalization within the range of companies listed on the Russell Midcap Value Index at the time of investment. GMPPX advisors also invest in publicly traded U.S. securities and foreign issues from developed and emerging markets quoted in foreign currencies.

Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12%. Sung Cho has been one of the fund managers of GMPPX since 2015.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

