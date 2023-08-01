3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("GSAM") has been offering financial services — including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise — to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With more than$2.5 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.



The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. Its teams have more than 700 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.



Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz., Goldman Sachs Enhanced Dividend Global Equity Portfolio GADGX, Goldman Sachs U.S. Tax-Managed Equity Fund GQIRXand Goldman Sachs Managed Futures Strategy Fund GMSAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.



Goldman Sachs Enhanced Dividend Global Equity Portfolio fund invests in a diverse range of securities and instruments, including existing and potential underlying funds. GADGX advisors choose to have a balanced portfolio of domestic large-cap, small-cap, and international exposure.



Goldman Sachs Enhanced Dividend Global Equity Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 10.2%. GADGX has an expense ratio of 0.53% compared with the category average of 0.95%.



Goldman Sachs U.S. Tax-Managed Equity Fund invests most of its assets in U.S. equities. GQIRX advisors seek to retain risk, style, capitalization, and industry traits that closely mirror the companies of the Russell 3000 Index.



Goldman Sachs U.S. Tax-Managed Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.9%. As of the end of March 2023, GQIRX held 285 issues, with 5.2% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.



Goldman Sachs Managed Futures Strategy Fund seeks to achieve long-term returns. GMSAX invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of equities, equity index futures, bonds, bond futures, equity swaps, interest rate swaps, currency forwards, non-deliverable forwards, options, exchange traded funds, and structured securities.



Goldman Sachs Managed Futures Strategy Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.6%. Momoko Ono has been one of the fund managers of GMSAX since 2017.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.



