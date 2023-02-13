3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that provides investment management, portfolio design, and advisory services, with strategies spanning asset classes, industries and geographies to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. As of Mar 31, 2021, GSAM has $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The company employs more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. It has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on the Goldman Sachs technology, risk-management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate, through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships, and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three Sachs mutual funds, viz. Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund GVIRX, Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund GSIFX, and Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund GSBFX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities of large-cap U.S. issuers represented in the S&P 500 Index. GVIRX advisors consider large-cap companies as those with public stock market capitalizations within the range of the market capitalization of companies listed on the S&P 500 Index at the time of purchase.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.1%. As of the end of September 2022, GVIRX held 298 issues, with 7.02% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in a diversified portfolio of equity investments of foreign issuers, which its advisor believes adhere to the fund's environmental, social and governance criteria.GSIFX advisors intend to invest in at least three countries, including emerging market countries outside the United States.

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fundhas three-year annualized returns of 5.6%. GSIFX has an expense ratio of 0.86% compared with the category average of 0.92%.

Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund seeks to provide income along with capital appreciation by investing in fixed-income securities, high dividend-paying equities, preferred equities and stocks. GSBFX advisors also invest a small portion of its assets in equity securities.

Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund has three-year annualized returns of 3.1%. Ronald Arons has been one of the fund managers of GSBFX since January 2013.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

