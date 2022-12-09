3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has been providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of Dec 31, 2021, GSAM has $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs technology, risk-management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, namely Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund GLCTX, Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund GVIRX and Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund GIRNX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund seeks long-term capital growth along with dividend income by investing most of its net assets in issues of large-cap domestic or foreign stocks that are traded in the United States. GLCTX may also invest in fixed-income securities that are cash equivalents.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.5%. As of July 2022, GLCTX held 125 issues, with 11.7% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund invests the majority of its assets in dividend-paying equities of large-cap domestic issuers with market capitalization similar to companies listed on the S&P 500 Index at the time of purchase. GVIRX maintains a diversified portfolio.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.5%. GVIRX has an expense ratio of 0.80% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of non-U.S. issuers that comply with the fund's environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, according to the fund manager. GIRNX generally invests in at least three foreign counties, including emerging markets.

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.3%. Abhishek Periwal has been one of the fund managers of GIRNX since 2018.

