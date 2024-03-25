3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Great Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("GSAM") has been offering financial services — including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise — to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With more than $2.6 trillion in assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. Its teams have more than 700 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz., Goldman Sachs Large Cap Gr Insghts Fund GLCGX, Goldman Sachs Commodity Strategy Fund GSCAX and Goldman Sachs US Eq Div and Premium Inv Fund GVIRX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Gr Insghts Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in a diversified portfolio of equity securities in large-cap domestic and foreign companies traded in the United States. GLCGX advisors may also invest in fixed-income securities.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Gr Insghts Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.3%. As of the end of October 2023, GLCGX held 88 issues, with 12.6% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Goldman Sachs Commodity Strategy Fund seeks long-term growth of capital. GSCAX invests in equity securities of global companies, both foreign and domestic, with relatively small market capitalizations.

Goldman Sachs Commodity Strategy Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.8%. GSCAX has an expense ratio of 0.93%.

Goldman Sachs US Eq Div and Premium Inv Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in dividend-paying equity investments in large-cap U.S. issuers. GVIRX aims to build a diversified portfolio primarily consisting of common stocks from large-cap U.S. issuers represented on the S&P 500 Index.

Goldman Sachs US Eq Div and Premium Inv Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.4%. Monali Vora has been one of the fund managers of GVIRX since 2010.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.



