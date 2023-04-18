3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Exceptional Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has been providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of Feb 28, 2023, GSAM has $2.5 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, namely Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund GIRNX, Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund GSPAX and Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund GKIRX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund invests most of its net assets, along with borrowings, if any, in an equity investments portfolio of foreign issuers that, according to the fund manager, adheres to the fund's environmental, social and governance criteria. GIRNX advisors choose to invest in companies that are economically tied to three foreign countries, including emerging market countries.

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.9%. As of December 2022, GIRNX had invested 4.39% of its assets in Rentokil Initial.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund invests most of its net assets along with borrowings if any, in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies on the S&P 500 Index. GSPAX advisors generally invest in companies with market capitalization similar to that of companies listed on the S&P 500 Index at the time of investment.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.3%. GSPAX has an expense ratio of 1.05% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund seeks regular income as well as capital appreciation by investing in fixed-income securities, high dividend-paying equities, preferred equities and other securities with similar economic characteristics. GKIRX advisors mostly invest in fixed-income securities, followed by equity securities.

Goldman Sachs Income Builder Fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.9%. Ronald Arons has been one of the fund managers of GKIRX since January 2013.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

