3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has been providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of Dec 31, 2023, GSAM had $2.81 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs technology, risk-management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz., Goldman Sachs Enhanced Dividend Global Equity Portfolio GADGX Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Insights Fund GCVAX and Goldman Sachs Commodity Strategy Fund GSCAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs Enhanced Dividend Global Equity Portfolio fund invests in a diverse range of securities and instruments, including existing and potential underlying funds. GADGX advisors choose to have a balanced portfolio of domestic large-cap, small-cap, and international exposure.

Goldman Sachs Enhanced Dividend Global Equity Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 6.4%. GADGX has an expense ratio of 0.53%.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Insights Fund seeks long-term growth of capital. GCVAX invests its net assets in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity investments in large-cap U.S. companies, including foreign companies that are traded in the United States.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Insights Fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.9%. As of the end of January 2024, GCVAX held 148 issues, with 4.6% of its assets invested in Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Goldman Sachs Commodity Strategy Fund seeks long-term growth of capital. GSCAX invests in equity securities of global companies, both foreign and domestic, with relatively small market capitalizations.

Goldman Sachs Commodity Strategy Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9%. Robert B. Hyman has been one of the fund managers of GSCAX since 2021.

