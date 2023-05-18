3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("GSAM") has been offering financial services — including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise — to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With more than $2.5trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.



The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. Its teams have more than 700 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.



Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz., Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Insights Fund GCVAX, Goldman Sachs Managed Futures Strategy Fund GMSAX and Goldman Sachs Growth and Income Strategy Portfolio GOIAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.



Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Insights Fund seeks long-term growth of capital. GCVAX invests its net assets in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity investments in large-cap U.S. companies, including foreign companies that are traded in the United States.



Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Insights Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.8%. As of the end of January 2023, GCVAX held 150 issues, with 3.2% of its assets invested in JOHNSON & JOHNSON.



Goldman Sachs Managed Futures Strategy Fund seeks to achieve long-term returns. GMSAX invests in a diversified portfolio consisting of equities, equity index futures, bonds, bond futures, equity swaps, interest rate swaps, currency forwards, non-deliverable forwards, options, exchange traded funds, and structured securities.



Goldman Sachs Managed Futures Strategy Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.7%. Momoko Ono has been one of the fund managers of GMSAX since 2017.



Goldman Sachs Growth and Income Strategy Portfolio seeks long-term capital appreciation and current income. GOIAX invests the majority of its assets in underlying equity funds and fixed-income funds.



Goldman Sachs Growth and Income Strategy Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 7.1%. GOIAX has an expense ratio of 0.56% compared with the category average of 1.29%.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (GCVAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GOIAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GMSAX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.