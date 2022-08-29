3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company, providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of Jun 30, 2022, GSAM has $1.82 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions including fixed-income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three Goldman Sachs mutual funds, namely Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund GLCGX, Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund GVIRX and Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund GIRNX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in issues of large-cap domestic or foreign stocks that are traded in the United States. GLCGX may also invest in fixed-income securities that are cash equivalents.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.6%. As of the end of April 2022, GLCGX held 124 issues, with 12.03% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in issues of dividend-paying equity investments of large-cap domestic issues with market capitalization similar to companies listed on the S&P 500 Index at the time of purchase. GVIRX maintains a diversified portfolio.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.6%. GVIRX has an expense ratio of 0.81% compared with the category average of 1.11%.

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of non-U.S. issuers that comply with the fund's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") criteria according to the fund manager. GIRNX generally invests in at least three foreign counties, including emerging markets.

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.6%. Alexis Deladerrière has been one of the fund managers of GIRNX since 2012.

