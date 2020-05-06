3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

Incepted in 1988, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) seeks to provide financial services, including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise to institutional and individual investors throughout the globe.

With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies. It has more than 2,000 professionals in 30 offices worldwide. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Growth Insights Fund Investor Class GSTOX seeks appreciation of capital in the long run. The fund invests the lion’s share of its assets in a diverse portfolio of small-cap domestic companies as well as foreign companies that are traded within the United States. Small-cap companies are those that have market capitalization similar to those constituting the Russell 2000 Index. GSTOX has five-year annualized returns of 0.6%.

GSTOX has an expense ratio of 0.97% as compared to the category average of 1.23%.

Goldman Sachs High Yield Municipal Fund Investor Class GYIRX seeks growth of income, which is free from regular federal income tax. GYIRX invests a large chunk of its assets in fixed-income securities, which are issued by or on behalf of U.S. territories and states. These fixed income securities offer regular federal income tax-exempted interest. GYIRX has five-year annualized returns of 4.7%.

Scott Diamond is one of the fund managers of GYIRX since 2002.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund Investor Class GTTTX seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of its net assets and any borrowings for investment in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in small-cap U.S. companies. GTTTX has five-year annualized returns of 4%.

As of the end of January 2020, GTTTX held 421 issues, with 1.02% of its assets invested in Portland General Electric Co.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.