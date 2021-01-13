3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds For a Shining Portfolio

Incepted in 1988, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) seeks to provide financial services, including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise to institutional and individual investors throughout the globe.

With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies. It has more than 2,000 professionals in 30 offices worldwide. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Goldman Sachs Dynamic Municipal Income Fund Class A GSMIX seeks a high level of current income that is exempted from the regular federal income tax. GSMIX invests the majority of its assets in fixed income securities issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States. The fund may also invest in private activity bonds, whose interest may be a preference for the purpose of federal alternative minimum tax. GSMIX has five-year annualized returns of 3.8%.

Scott Diamond is one of the fund managers of GSMIX since 2002.

Goldman Sachs Growth and Income Strategy Portfolio Class A GOIAX fund aims for long-term capital appreciation and current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in underlying equity funds. While 15% of its assets are invested in the underlying dynamic funds, approximately 30% of its assets are invested in fixed income funds. GOIAX has five-year annualized returns of 7.3%.

GOIAX has an expense ratio of 1.05% as compared to the category average of 1.36%.

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund Investor Class GIRNX targets long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in non-U.S. issuers that the Investment Adviser believes adhere to the fund's environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. GIRNX has five-year annualized returns of 10.6%.

As of the end of September 2020, GIRNX held 47 issues with 4.77% of its assets invested in Nestle SA.

